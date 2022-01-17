The North Face International Collection features limited-edition prints from $25

The North Face has a new International Collection that offers limited-edition gear for your next adventure, featuring 15 items with pricing starting at just $25. Inside this line you can find the Nuptse Retro Jacket, Sherpa Half-Zip, Duffle Bag, Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, and more with the fun Geometric print for 2022. Head below the jump to find out more details about the North Face International Collection. Finally, you will want to check out our guide to the Target “Brightroom” collection that feature organizers, starting at just $1.

Limited-Edition Nuptse 1996 Retro Jacket

If you’re looking to update your winter outerwear for this season the International Nuptse 1996 Retro Jacket is priced at $290 for both men and women. It’s available in an array of color options and is completely water-resistant – this a great option for winter ski or snowboarding events due to its 700 fill down material that helps to keep you warm. One of the nicest features about this coat is that it also is highly-packable and zips into its own pouch for traveling. Rated 4.8/5 stars from The North Face customers.

International apparel

The Printed Platte Sherpa ¼ Zip Pullover for men is another standout from this collection. The fleece design helps to keep you toasty in cool weather and it can be easily layered, and it also has a cinch-cord at the waist and ribbed cuffs that give great defense against the cold. This style is available in three color options and it’s priced at $199. Plus, you can find this sherpa pullover in a women’s version as well that features a trendy cropped design and patches on the elbows that add a fun touch.

The North Face International Accessories

Update your gym bag or weekend overnight bag with the Base Camp Duffel that’s priced at $149. It’s available in six color options and can be carried as a duffel or backpack for versatility. This is a perfect option to use as a carry-on as well and the straps are padded to promote comfort – the exterior is water-resistant, and it features four compression straps for amble packing room. This duffel bag is rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 300 positive reviews from The North Face customers.

