eufy’s latest Smart Lock Touch with built-in Wi-Fi falls to new low at $190 ($60 off)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Newegg storefront is offering its latest eufy Smart Lock Touch in silver for $189.99 shipped with the code 93XSH79 at checkout. Down from $250, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $20 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This smart lock offers plenty of ways to get into your home. The fingerprint sensor can unlock in just a second and is “faster than fumbling for your keys.” You can also key in a pin code to unlock the door, tie it into smart home automations, and even control it from your smartphone thanks to built-in Wi-Fi. Head below for additional details.

Opt instead for the Kwikset Smart Code Electronic Lever Lock for $107 at Amazon. While it’s not a deadbolt, you’ll be able to use this to secure your garage, pantry, or other area of your home with a pin code. Plus, you can program in up to 30 individual codes for unlocking so that way everyone can have a different pin.

Further upgrade your smart home with 33% off Philips Hue Color Ambiance HomeKit Smart Bulbs. They’re down to just $30, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For other ways to save, our smart home guide is your one-stop page to find various discounts across a wide range of product categories.

More on the eufy Smart Lock Touch:

Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds and unlocks your door in 1 second—it’s faster than fumbling for your keys.

With its all-new Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control Smart Lock from absolutely anywhere via the eufy Security app.

Even when you’re in a hurry, Smart Lock is ready to protect your home. A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, every time.

