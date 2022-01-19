Android app deals of the day: Codex of Victory, Lucid Launcher Pro, JPEG Optimizer, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Android app deals into one convenient list. Just be sure to pop over to today’s feature on OnePlus 9 Pro handsets at $224 off the going rates beforehand. As for today’s game and app deals, we have spotted notable discounts on Codex of Victory – sci-fi turn based strategy, Lucid Launcher Pro, JPEG Optimizer PRO, Computer Launcher, and more. Hit the jump or a closer look at everything on tap this afternoon. 

Alongside ongoing price drops on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G handsets, we are now tracking deals on OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed camera array at $224 off the going rate. We also have ongoing discounts available on HP Chromebooks that join today’s Android Anker projector deals with  models starting from $200 right here. Just be sure to swing the latest Amazon Anker sale for all of your charging needs and today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more. 

Human society has been divided. On one side, the natural course of human evolution has been disrupted. What started as an attempt to adapt to the harsh conditions of outer space and hostile planets, led to the creation of a weird race of transhuman cyborgs – the Augments. Driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies, the Augments have launched a full-scale attack. Now we must defend our territory and fight back, to save our Kingdoms and all of humanity as we know it!

