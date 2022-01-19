Today’s best game deals: Alex Kidd In Miracle World from $10, Super Mario Odyssey $37, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Alex Kidd In Miracle World Dx on Xbox and PS5 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, you’ll also find the digital version on PlayStation marked down to $9.99 via PSN right now as well. Regularly $30 in physical form, this is 33% off the going rate, a new all-time low on Xbox, and the best prices we can find. This title brings some nostalgic gaming to your current-generation system with new levels to expand the lore of the original game alongside new and improved boss fights (boss rush mode included). You can jump between HD and 8-bit graphics while you “destroy the evil Janken the great and rescue the people of Radaxian once and for all! “ Head below for more including Super Mario Odyssey, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, Persona Dancing: Endless Night, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $37 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Switch $2 (Reg. $15)
- Fable Anniversary Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fable III Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox $7 (Reg. $20)
- Prey (original) Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $22 (Reg. $40+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $54 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion
Dune Spice Wars offers a slower-paced RTS with 4X elements, launching sometime in 2022
Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals
HITMAN Trilogy is launching on Game Pass January 20 with all three iconic titles
Forever Skies lets you explore a post-apocalyptic Earth as a scientist seeking answers
Microsoft shuts down all Xbox One production, Sony set to make a million PS4 units in 2022
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!