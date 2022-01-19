Today’s best game deals: Alex Kidd In Miracle World from $10, Super Mario Odyssey $37, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Alex Kidd In Miracle World Dx on Xbox and PS5 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, you’ll also find the digital version on PlayStation marked down to $9.99 via PSN right now as well. Regularly $30 in physical form, this is 33% off the going rate, a new all-time low on Xbox, and the best prices we can find. This title brings some nostalgic gaming to your current-generation system with new levels to expand the lore of the original game alongside new and improved boss fights (boss rush mode included). You can jump between HD and 8-bit graphics while you “destroy the evil Janken the great and rescue the people of Radaxian once and for all! “ Head below for more including Super Mario Odyssey, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY, Persona Dancing: Endless Night, and much more.

