Smartphone Accessories: myCharge MagLock 6000mAh 5W MagSafe Battery $40, more

The official myCharge Amazon storefront is offering its MagLock Superhero 6000mAh MagSafe Portable Battery for $39.99 shipped in all colors once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll find that this battery pack is designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe-enabled phones, which span both the iPhone 12 and 13 lineup. It’ll magnetize to your phone and offer 5W of wireless charging, which while on the slower end of the spectrum, is enough to keep your device powered while on-the-go. The built-in USB-C port works to both recharge the battery and power up other devices depending on what you need.

MagSafe battery pack magnetically connects to your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 (without cases) or to any iPhone with a MagSafe-certified case. Will not magnetically attach or work with standard cases. Delivers perfect alignment every time for instant wireless charging the moment it locks on to your iPhone. There’s even an audible chime to indicate “I’m charging”. Nothing to press or guess. The most powerful magnetic hold combined with integrated anti-slip pads – don’t worry about your iPhone twisting or dropping. Significantly reduces heat versus flat magnetic chargers. +32 Hours of additional power, 6000mAh internal battery.

