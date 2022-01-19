Anker’s beer can-sized Nebula II Android Smart Projector now $155 off, more from $200

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector for $424.99 shipped. Regularly up to $580, this is $155 in savings, $5 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. This mini beer can-sized portable option spits out a 720p 200-ANSI-lumen image with an up to 100-inch display anywhere you can find space to project it. However, it is also an Android 9.0 device, bringing direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services from YouTube and Hulu to Twitch and much more. You can even use it with Netflix via the Nebula Connect app on your phone. Learn even more in our hands-on video review. Head below for even more Anker projector deals from $200.

More Anker projector deals:

The ViewSonic M1 Mini portable projector is still on sale for $120 right here. just be sure to check out Anker’s first laser projector that just debuted at CES 2022. You can get all of the details on that in our coverage as well as the rest of the most interesting new tech from the show here.

More on the Anker Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector:

Radiant Viewing: Cutting-edge DLP technology creates a stunning 720p 200-ANSI-lumen image. This projector is ideal for use in low-light environments.

Immersive Audio: Premium Scan-Speak transducers reproduce every moment in pulse-pounding clarity for all to hear.

Android TV 9.0: Unleash a universe of entertainment possibilities with Android TV. Personalize your Capsule II mini projector with over 5,000 apps, including YouTube, Hulu, Twitch, and more.

