GIGABYTE AORUS 17G 300Hz gaming laptop sees $349 discount with RTX 3080 (New low)

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS 17G Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz i7/32GB/512GB/RTX 3080 for $1,999 shipped. Down $349 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for an RTX 3080 laptop. Sporting a native 17.3-inch 1080p 300Hz IPS display, this laptop offers high-end specs all around. The 8-core 16-thread 11th Generation i7 processor pairs nicely with NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 GPU and 32GB of RAM for peak performance when gaming, as well. There’s a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD in tow as well. Plus, you can even upgrade the RAM to 64GB should the need arise in the future. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop is a solid choice all around. It features the same 8-thread 16-core processor but steps the graphics down to an RTX 3060. Honestly though, the RTX 3060 is perfectly fine for most gaming tasks. I use an RTX 3060 at my desktop and it handles just about everything I throw at it with ease, including 1440p UltraWide gaming on max settings in several titles. For $1,299, it’s hard to argue with the value here especially since it includes a 144Hz display.

More of a mobile gamer? Don’t forget that the SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller is on sale right now for $45. Designed to upgrade your iPhone gaming setup, it works flawlessly with Apple Arcade and normally goes for $70 when not on sale.

More on GIGABYTE’s gaming laptop:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6

Boost Clock 1245 Mhz & Max Graphics Power of 105W

NVIDIA DLSS gives games a speed boost with uncompromised image quality. Crank up the settings and resolution for an even better visual experience.

11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)

32GB RAM (64GB Max), Gen4 512G(5K) SSD

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!