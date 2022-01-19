GIGABYTE AORUS 17G 300Hz gaming laptop sees $349 discount with RTX 3080 (New low)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsGigabyte
$349 off $1,999

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS 17G Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz i7/32GB/512GB/RTX 3080 for $1,999 shipped. Down $349 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for an RTX 3080 laptop. Sporting a native 17.3-inch 1080p 300Hz IPS display, this laptop offers high-end specs all around. The 8-core 16-thread 11th Generation i7 processor pairs nicely with NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 GPU and 32GB of RAM for peak performance when gaming, as well. There’s a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD in tow as well. Plus, you can even upgrade the RAM to 64GB should the need arise in the future. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop is a solid choice all around. It features the same 8-thread 16-core processor but steps the graphics down to an RTX 3060. Honestly though, the RTX 3060 is perfectly fine for most gaming tasks. I use an RTX 3060 at my desktop and it handles just about everything I throw at it with ease, including 1440p UltraWide gaming on max settings in several titles. For $1,299, it’s hard to argue with the value here especially since it includes a 144Hz display.

More of a mobile gamer? Don’t forget that the SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller is on sale right now for $45. Designed to upgrade your iPhone gaming setup, it works flawlessly with Apple Arcade and normally goes for $70 when not on sale.

More on GIGABYTE’s gaming laptop:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 8 GB GDDR6
  • Boost Clock 1245 Mhz & Max Graphics Power of 105W
  • NVIDIA DLSS gives games a speed boost with uncompromised image quality. Crank up the settings and resolution for an even better visual experience.
  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)
  • 32GB RAM (64GB Max), Gen4 512G(5K) SSD

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Gigabyte

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

GIGABYTE announces new AORUS and AERO laptops with 4K 1...
Razer’s 2022 Blade laptops intro latest Ryzen 9, RTX ...
Amazon discounts MSI’s RTX 3070 laptop with 144Hz...
Dell announces Quantum Dot OLED UltraWide monitor, Conc...
NVIDIA expands its RTX 30-series lineup with… ano...
PC Building Diary: Assembling my first gaming rig and w...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
Amazon now offering up to 80% off giant collection of e...
Load more...
Show More Comments