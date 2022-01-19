LG’s 77-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV + Dolby sound bar gets you ready for the Super Bowl at $1,495 off

BuyDig is now offering the LG OLED G1 Series 77-inch 4K Smart evo TV with LG’s SP11RA Soundbar System for $3,999 shipped. Use code SBSAVINGS at checkout. The TV alone sells for $3,797 at Amazon where the sound bar setup goes for $1,697. Today’s offer leaves you with at least $1,495 in savings and the perfect Super bowl entertainment center. You’ll also find a similar bundle but with the 83-inch model at $5,399 using the same code, down $1,595 from the regular rate. This is a 77-inch OLED 4K panel with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium for fast action sports and gaming alongside Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands with AirPlay 2, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and more. You’ll also find three USB ports, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

Now if you don’t need something quite this large, check out the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV. This model can be had in the $600 range, saving you a small fortune over today’s offers. Just keep in mind you won’t get the flagship LG sound bar upgrade nor are you getting an OLED panel here. Nonetheless, this is a still a solid option at a drastically lower price point.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, we are still tracking up to $2,000 in savings on giant 83-inch models at Amazon. The Sony 4K Google TVs are starting from $1,798 with some new all-time low pricing right now. You can get all of the details on those offers right here. Just be sure to check out today’s Amazon streaming device deals to upgrade your existing models as well.

See your TV as a work of art with a barely-there bezel and zero gap between screen and wall.¹ The new evo display takes OLED to an even brighter level with over 8 million pixels, LG’s most advanced AI 4K processor and hands-free voice control for uncompromising performance. Only on OLED.

