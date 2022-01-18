Save up to $2,000 on 80+ inch Sony 4K Google TVs with deals from $1,798 (New all-time lows)

Amazon is now offering the massive 83-inch Sony Class A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $5,998 shipped. Regularly $8,000, this is $2,002 off the going rate, a couple bucks below Best Buy’s current sale price, and the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low and the first really notable price drop on Sony’s massive 83-inch 2021 model. This BRAVIA XR OLED 4K panel is perfect for sports, movies, and current-generation gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and “input lag as low as 8.5ms.” It is also a Google TV with direct access to thousands of apps and all of your favorite streaming services as well as HDR 10, Dolby Vision, Google Assistant and Alexa support, AirPlay 2 casting, and more. On top of the four HDMI jacks, you’ll find a pair USB ports, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and various audio options. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for an 85-incher starting at $1,798.

Amazon is also now offering the even larger 85-inch Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $1,798 shipped. Regularly closer to $2,500, this is another Amazon all-time low and a particularly notable alternative to today’s lead deal for folks looking for a giant display. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1, but it does trade the glorious OLED panel above for a nearly as nice LED setup. We also have the smaller version of this particular TV on sale starting from $798 and you can get all of the details on those right here.

For something more affordable, you’ll want to hit up our recent coverage of Amazon’s latest new Omni Fire TVs. Now starting at new all-time lows, you can score Amazon’s newest models from just $285 shipped and get even more details on the lineup in our launch coverage right here. Head over to our 4K TV deal hub for even more options.

More on the Sony Class A90J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV:

Introducing Sony’s best-ever OLED TV, with awe-inspiring contrast and our brightest-ever OLED picture. The BRAVIA XR A90J OLED TV, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR, features next-generation technologies that redefine the viewing experience. Engineered for beauty inside and out, the A90J brings a premium, minimalist-inspired design that fits even the most sophisticated of aesthetics.

