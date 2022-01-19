Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to $40 (Save $15) alongside Amazon’s other streamers from $19

Amazon is cooking up its latest Fire TV streaming media player sale today, offering the first savings since Black Friday on nearly all of its home theater upgrades. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99. Having only gone on sale once before since launching last fall, the new debut is now $15 off and coming within $5 of the all-time low. As Amazon’s new flagship streamer, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Our hands-on review praises how all of those inclusions stack up to a notable experience, and you can head below for more from $19.

Fire TV sale highlights:

Though if your home theater setup is calling for features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, we’re tracking quite the notable price cut on the Roku Express 4K+. This streaming media player arrives with much of the same Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming service access as the Fire TVs above, but notably includes a refreshed remote sporting an Apple TV+ button at $29.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

