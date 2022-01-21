Bring home 75-inches of 4K TCL Android TV today for $600 shipped (Reg. up to $1,100)

Amazon is now offering the TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV for $599.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $1,100 or more over the last few months at Amazon, this one is more typically priced in the $900 range elsewhere and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for less at Best Buy where it is currently $600, this is a new Amazon all-time low. An affordable way to score a 75-inch 4K panel, it features HDR, Google Assistant voice command support, and direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. This model has three HDMI inputs, a USB port, Chromecast, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

if you’re looking for something even more affordable, just yesterday we put together a list of models starting from $285 shipped from just about all of the best brands. While there really aren’t very many 75-inchers that go for as low as today’s lead deal, the offers there are worth a quick browse to make sure you’re getting the best possible model for your TV budget this winter.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch ahead of the Super Bowl this year, we are also tracking big-time offers on gorgeous gallery-style LG OLED models with bundled in sound bars and nearly $1,500 in savings. You can get all of the details on those options right here and be sure to swing by our 4K TV deal hub for even more.

More on the TCL 75-inch 4K Smart Android TV:

The 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Watch your entertainment favorites in one place, with seamless access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices—all from a simple, speedy home screen. Enjoy entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home using the built-in Google Assistant.

