Smart 4K TV deals from $285: Samsung, Amazon, Sony, Hisense, more (New all-time lows)

We have spotted a number of notable deals on 4K TVs starting from just $285 ahead of the Super Bowl that are also great ways to save some cash on your home theater for movie nights and more. Amazon is now offering the Samsung 55-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $497.99 shipped. Regularly $630 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $500, this is up to $132 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This 2021 model might not be the top of the line out there, but it is also quite affordable and still provides 55-inches of 4K display with HDR, Google Assistant voice commands built-in, and direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It has three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB ports, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Head below for more 4K TV deals.

While we have been tracking some massive price drops on higher-end 4K TVs lately, including the 80+ inch Sony 4K Google models and these LG 4K AirPlay 2 Dolby sound bar bundles, there are some great price drops live on more affordable solutions as well. Whether you have a tighter space or just aren’t interested in all the bells and whistles, you’ll find a host of options on sale below from $285 shipped.

More 4K TV deals:

Swing by our home theater and streaming media player deal hubs for sound bar discounts and other ways to upgrade the home theater experience ahead of the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game, and more.

More on the Samsung 55-inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV:

Step up to the world of Crystal UHD from Samsung. Elevated color and clarity offer you a picture that has to be seen to be believed. Add in smart features that make watching TV even easier, and you have a TV that is essential. Immerse yourself in lifelike pictures with millions of shades of color unleashed by next-level UHD with Dynamic Crystal technology. An ultra-fast processor transforms what you watch to stunning 4K.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!