Don’t need the power of M1? Score Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $299 off

Update: You can once again score the 2020 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $849.99, with up to $299 in savings.

Today only, Woot is taking up to $299 off a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pros. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB at $849.99. Having originally sold for $999, you’ll pay even more than that for the latest release with today’s offer marking the second-best offer yet only beaten by Black Friday.

Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro still is. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also included in the sale today at Woot, you’ll find 11-inch models up for grabs starting at $839.99. These deliver notable savings as well, with almost all of the same features packed into a smaller form-factor. Make sure you shop the entire sale right here to peruse what’s up for grabs before everything expires at day’s end.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Or if you’re set on bringing home Apple’s latest iPadOS experience, we’re tracking some ongoing discounts on the most recent M1 iPad Pro. Delivering the 12.9-inch model at $100 off, you’ll find some of the best prices since the holidays across the lineup.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

