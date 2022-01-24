Home Depot takes up to $300 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and more in latest 1-day tool sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently launching a new tool sale, bringing back the up to 50% in savings from its first event of the year. Including top brands like DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and more, shipping is free across the board, and in-store pickup is also available to kickstart your setup even sooner. Whether you’re looking to start off 2022 with some home improvement projects or are just hoping to outfit your weekend warrior kit with some new gear, today’s sale has you covered. There’s everything from entry-level packages for first time DIYers to more expansive bundles for outfitting even the most demanding tool kits. Head below for all of our top picks.

Home Depot tool combo sale highlights:

If your DIY kit is calling for some other gear, our tool guide may very well have you covered with some added savings. Though these off-season Greenworks electric tool discounts are certainly worth a look, too. Currently starting at $123, you’ll find everything from mowers to trimmers, chainsaws, and more.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications.

