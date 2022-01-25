Make sparkling water and soda at home with Drinkmate, now $100 (Reg. $115)

Whether it’s water, fruit juice, or iced tea — for some of us, fizz makes every drink taste better. With Drinkmate, you can add bubbles to any beverage at home. This easy-to-use device is now only $99.99 (Reg. $115) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Normally speaking, the only way to enjoy carbonated drinks is by taking a trip to your local store or café. But now, carbonation technology is coming home.

Powered by a 60-liter CO2 cylinder, Drinkmate is the world’s first fizz infuser that works on any beverage. That means water, juice, tea, wine, cocktails — literally anything you can drink.

To use Drinkmate, you simply insert the cylinder, fill the supplied one-liter bottle with your chosen cold drink, and start carbonation with a tap. The device does the rest.

Once the process is complete, you just release the pressure and then enjoy your fizzy drink. Drinkmate needs no battery, and it’s small enough to take anywhere. This makes it ideal for picnics, and for the smallest of kitchens.

Drinkmate is also easy to clean, and each CO2 cylinder can save up to 150 plastic bottles in comparison to buying drinks in stores.

In a review, WIRED said that Drinkmate, “Does a great job of carbonating wine, cocktails, and many other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages without making a big, foamy mess.”

You can get it today including a cylinder for $99.99 in four colors: Arctic Blue, Matte Black, Royal Red, and Classic White.

