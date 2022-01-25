Apple’s prev-gen. 2020 Intel MacBook Pros now up to $949 off (Cert. refurb)

Woot is now discounting a selection of 2020 Intel MacBook Pros in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Leading the way is the 13-inch MacBook Pro i5 2GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,199.99. Down from its original $1,999 price tag, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $350 under our previous refurbished mention and a grand total of $799 off. If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t as high-end of a configuration as you’d like, Woot is also offering even more sizable discounts on more premium machines. You can shop the entire sale right here, which details the up to $949 in savings on certified refurbished MacBook Pros which all come backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above.

Of course, there’s really no beating the value offered by Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air. Currently beating holiday pricing with a $149 price cut, the discount down to $850 is as compelling as it gets for bringing home one of Apple’s latest machines.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

