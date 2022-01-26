Just $8.50 adds Govee’s 12V Bluetooth-enabled RGB LED light strip kit to your ride

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 12V Bluetooth-enabled In-Car RGB LED Light Strip Kit for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves 58% from its normal going rate of $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to make it simple to add RGB lighting to the inside of your car, this LED strip can reproduce over 16 million colors for the ultimate in customization. Plus, there’s built-in Bluetooth connectivity and a microphone so you can change the color either from your phone or to the tune of music. Head below for more.

Today’s deal is about as good as it gets when it comes to in-car LED strips. The only other similar system for a few pennies less is this light strip which comes in at just under $8.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. The thing is, you won’t get Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in microphone, or nearly as good of coverage with this kit.

Looking to add smart lighting to your home? Right now a 4-pack starter set of Philips Hue bulbs and hub will only set you back $60. That’s a full 50% off and gives you everything needed to get started with adding voice-controlled LED lighting to your home.

More on the Govee In-Car LED Strip:

Govee Home App allows for smart, super-quick control of millions of colors, preset effects, and a variety of modes. Take control no matter where seated in the car. we provide a more convenient and fashion controller, enjoy to change the color, brightness, music mode.

Come with RGB car LED strip,over 16 million colors and different tones for selection, preset scene effects, and a user customizable DIY effects mode to make your car, truck, or SUV interior truly your own.

Built-in high sensitivity mic sound sensitive function, Make your car the the ultimate road trip machine with lights that react in real time to the beats of the in-car music you’re listening to.

