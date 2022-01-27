Add a lift top coffee table with hidden storage to your living room at low of $108 (Reg. $135)

Amazon is offering the YITAHOME Lift Top Coffee Table for $108.02 shipped. Down from $135, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This coffee table will become a multi-functional part of your living space. There’s a hidden compartment beneath the table top which lifts away with ease thanks to the built-in hinges. This coffee table is made to hold up to 121 pounds thanks to the MDF and solid wood design. Plus, there are step-by-step instructions and all the required accessories are included to make assembling a breeze. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Household Essentials Grey Top Round Coffee Table. Coming in at $49 on Amazon, you’ll save basically $60 when compared to the lift-top option above while still getting a new coffee table for the living room. Just know there’s not nearly as much storage available here so you won’t be able to hide magazines and remotes inside of this coffee table.

Further upgrade your living room with LG’s flagship SP9YA Soundbar that packs Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer while it’s $353 off. You’ll find hi-res audio support with 24-bit/192kHz decoding making it the perfect soundbar for enjoying your favorite tunes as well as movies.

More on the YITAHOME Lift Top Coffee Table:

This lift-top coffee table perfectly combines practicality and fashion. The top lifting design allows it to freely rise or lower without noise, so you can place your laptop on it and write or dine according to your needs.

Designed with a large hidden compartment beneath the desktop to keep your everyday items such as magazines, laptop, remotes, game controllers, etc. The three lower open shelves can hold your blankets, collectibles, and other things. Perfect for your office, store, living room, or study.

Made from P2 Certified MDF with a metal mechanism, and solid wooden legs that prevent wobbling and can hold 121 lbs. (55 kg) in total.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!