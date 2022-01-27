Save $200 off the GoPro HERO10 Black at all-time low of $350

GoPro is now offering its HERO10 Black camera for $349.98 shipped. Normally priced at $550, you’ll not only be saving $200 with this offer, but also scoring the all-time low for this product we’ve ever tracked. This small but powerful camera shoots 5.3k video, 23MP photos, and HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization to guarantee the best quality. The GP2 processor makes it the most powerful GoPro to date and it comes with more amazing features such as waterproofing up to 33-feet, TimeWarp 3.0, Slo-Mo, and cloud connectivity. Not to mention you’ll get a SD card and rechargeable battery with your purchase, and the compatibility with over 30 mounts and accessories. You can check out our hands-on review for more information, or head below.

In addition to the HERO10 Black and included features is a 1-year subscription to GoPro’s service that offers quite a few perks. You’ll save 50% on future purchases, while also enjoying unlimited cloud storage and a total camera replacement warranty if any accidents were to happen. The service does auto-renew at its full price after the first year, so keep that in mind. Learn more right here.

In the market for a new charger? Consider the great offer on two Samsung 25W Wall Chargers with USB-C cables for $22 on Amazon. Saving you a solid $48 off, this deal can be beneficial to anyone who has a Samsung device, or USB-C Samsung gear. Perfect for Samsung Galaxy units, the charger packs 3 amps of power to ensure a fast charge quickly and easily.

More on the GoPro HERO10 Black:

All-out speed and ultimate ease, now in the most powerful GoPro ever. Powered by the revolutionary new GP2 processor, HERO10 Black shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos, enhanced low-light performance and game-changing HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. On top of all that, HERO10 is cloud connected—so the moment you charge it, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud.

