Add 18,000-lumens of light to your workshop or garage with a 2-pack of bulbs for $37 (Save 31%)

LZHOME INC (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 9,000-lumen LED Lights for $37.25 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 19C7XIBM at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. For comparison, you’d normally spend $54 for these LED lights and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen in months. If you’re tired of working in a dim garage or workshop, it’s time to change things up. Using only 82W per bulb, these lights output 9,000-lumens which is pretty impressive. At a 5000K color temperature, you’ll find that these bulbs are balanced perfectly for workshop scenarios. Plus, there are three heads on the light which can be aimed to direct illumination exactly where it’s needed. Head below for more.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up a combined 164W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $18 on Amazon, saving you an additional $18 over the brighter bulbs above while still delivering a solid upgrade.

For illuminating your outdoor space, consider picking up a 4-pack of weatherproof solar-powered LED lights for $30.50. Coming in at under $8 each with the deal, you’d normally spend $36 for the kit and each one outputs around 450 lumens. While not overly impressive, you’ll find 450 lumens to be plenty bright enough to illuminate your yard while taking the trash out at night.

More on LZHOME’s LED Lights:

High quality LED inside Pass LM-80 ,total 216pcs high quality led chip produce 110 lumens per watt, up to 9000 lumens. “CRI >80” which will make your garage or work bench looks very good and bright. This light good for large areas, garages, barns, storage rooms, warehouses, and workshops and so on.

Provide 5000K which is the best color temperature for daylight using, providing the best indoor lighting experience. Consume only 82w, save up to 80% compare with traditional garage light bulb.

With 3 ultra-bright adjustable aluminum LED heads and unique wide-angle design, easy adjust to suit your needs. The die-cast aluminum design speeds up Heat dissipation, more solid and more durable. Garage shop lights can be installed in a standard medium screw base (E26) as easily as screwing in a garage bulb. Noted: We provide a normal lampholder as a free gift inside the package.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!