Score a spare official Apple Watch charger at just $23.50 (Reg. $29)

Staples is now offering the official Apple Watch Magnetic 1-Meter Charging Cable for $23.49 with free shipping in orders over $30. There’s also no-cost 1-hour pickup in some locations, too. Normally fetching $29, you’re looking at an all-around rare discount at nearly 20% off as well as the lowest price since back in the summer of 2021. Whether you’re looking to refresh the aging charger on your existing Apple Watch or want to grab a spare for your everyday carry or somewhere else in your home, today’s price cut delivers a rare chance to save on the official charger. There’s the familiar magnetic puck on one end alongside a USB plug on the other, with 1-meter of cord in-between. Head below for more.

Despite its low clearance price, the one thing that may turn Apple Watch owners off is the fact that this isn’t the new fast charging model that Apple released alongside Series 7 last fall. While that one still sells for full price at Amazon, upgrading to quicker refuel times might just be worth it over today’s discounted offering.

Speaking of, these ongoing $50 Apple Watch Series 7 discounts are certainly worth a look as we close out yet another work week. Delivering flagship features fit for Apple’s latest wearable, you’re looking at ECG monitoring, heart rate stats, and much more starting at $349.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable features:

Make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless.

Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically.

It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.

1m USB cable

Compatible with Mac

