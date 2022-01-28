Fragance Net offers up to 80% off Mont Blanc, Jimmy Choo, more + free shipping

The Fragrance Net Valentine’s Day Sale takes up to 80% off top brand perfume and cologne. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 25% off your purchase when you complete a Fragrance Net Membership (free to sign-up). Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Mont Blanc Legend 3.3-oz. Cologne. This scent is currently marked down to $46 and originally sold for $72. It’s a best-seller from Fragrance Net and features notes of sandalwood and bergamont. This is a masculine scent that was designed to captivate a room. With over 200 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Versace Eros Cologne 3.4-oz $77 (Orig. $102)
- Mont Blanc Legend 3.3-oz Cologne $46 (Orig. $72)
- Dolce and Gabanna The One 5-oz. Cologne $82 (Orig. $120)
- Mont Blanc Explorer Cologne 3.3-oz $58 (Orig. $98
- Jimmy Choo Man 3.3-oz. Cologne $52 (Orig. $92)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum 3.3-oz. $58 (Orig. $112)
- Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue Perfume $71 (Orig. $102)
- Chloe Eau de Parfum 2.5-oz. $89 (Orig. $132)
- Jimmy Choo Fever Pefume 3.3-oz. $60 (Orig. $115)
- Vera Wang Princess Perfume 3.4-oz. $29 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
