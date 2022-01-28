Fragance Net offers up to 80% off Mont Blanc, Jimmy Choo, more + free shipping

The Fragrance Net Valentine’s Day Sale takes up to 80% off top brand perfume and cologne. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 25% off your purchase when you complete a Fragrance Net Membership (free to sign-up). Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Mont Blanc Legend 3.3-oz. Cologne. This scent is currently marked down to $46 and originally sold for $72. It’s a best-seller from Fragrance Net and features notes of sandalwood and bergamont. This is a masculine scent that was designed to captivate a room. With over 200 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

