Jump-start next year’s decorations with an Alexa-enabled 7.5′ pre-lit Christmas tree at $126

Best Buy is offering the Mr. Christmas 7.5-foot RGB Alexa-enabled Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree for $125.99 shipped. For comparison, this tree has a list price of $500 at Best Buy, the 6.5-foot model goes for $400, the 9-foot size is $700, and Amazon charges $200 for the 5-foot edition right now. Today’s deal is among the best pricing you’re likely to find before we get to the next Christmas season, which is nearly a year away. This tree is certified to work with Alexa and uses Amazon’s proprietary chip for connecting, making it a simple setup from the get-go. You can turn the tree on or off, select one of 40 lighting functions, or schedule the tree to turn on at the same time every day through Alexa either in the app or through voice commands. It also features a built-in power pole that makes extra plugs a thing of the past and comes pre-lit so you don’t have to worry about stringing the lights. Head below for more.

Now, if there’s one thing that everyone knows about artificial Christmas trees is that they’re always tough to store. It’s nearly impossible to get them back in the original box and putting them away fully assembled can be a nightmare. That’s where a Christmas tree bag comes into the picture. I recently picked one up and it made tree storage so much easier this year, and for $11, it’s a no-brainer buy.

Pick up a Rocketbook smart reusable notebook while it’s on sale for $13.50 to start working on next year’s Christmas list. It’s a notebook that allows you to write, upload, erase, and write again, making it the perfect home for Christmas lists for years to come.

More on the Mr. Christmas Pre-lit Alexa Tree:

Our “Certified Works with Alexa” Christmas Tree uses Amazon’s proprietary Alexa connect chip. The user simply needs to add the tree just like any other compatible device using the Alexa app. There is no additional app to download.

Turn the tree lights on/off. Select one of the 40 lighting functions. Schedule your tree to turn on at the same time every day.

Low voltage energy saving RGB Italian LED lights.

Lifelike foliage – combination of PE/PVC flame-retardant branch tips

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!