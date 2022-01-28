Bring home a regularly $200 Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven from $90 (Refurb.) + more

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja SP100 Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven for $89.99 in refurbished condition with free delivery for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, like it fetches at Walmart in new condition, today’s offer delivers $110 in savings. This is also $30 under our previous mention on a refurbished unit and the lowest we can find. We are also tracking the SP101 dehydration-ready model at $169.99 at Amazon via an on-page coupon, down from the regular $210. Capable of air frying, air roasting, broiling, and baking, as well as taking care of the bagels and toast, this is a solid option for countertop cooking. The 1800-watt heating system is joined by enough space for up to 13-inch pizzas, or as much as 4-pounds of air fried foods alongside a 60-second preheat time. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

There really aren’t very many comparable options out there from trusted brands, but you can save a bit more on the Black+Decker Extra Wide Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven at $80 shipped. This one isn’t quite as versatile, nor is it quite as modern looking, but it will still provide countertop baking and air frying in a single unit for less cash than today’s lead deal.

Speaking of all-in-one cookers, we are still tracking a great deal on COSORI’s smart Alexa-ready indoor grill and air fryer. This model is now matching the amazon all-time low at $180 shipped or 25% off the going rate. Get all of the details on this offer right here and wing by our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen and cooking discounts.

More on the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store.

