Android app deals of the day: Pascal’s Wager, DISTRAINT 2, Star Link 2, more

It’s time to head into the weekend with all of the best Android game and app deals of the day. These ongoing Galaxy Note 20 Ultra handsets, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and Fitbit Charge 5 deals are worth a closer look, but for now it’s on to the apps. Headliners of today’s collection include titles like Star Link 2: Constellation, Pascal’s Wager, DISTRAINT 2, Bright Memory Mobile, and more. Head below for a closer look at the best Android app deals as we close out the work week. 

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by ongoing offers on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well as Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless ANC earbuds. Just be sure to check out this deal on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 before you dive into this morning’s all-time low on Fitbit Charge 5 with ECG monitoring. As for accessories, we have solid offers on the SanDisk Extreme microSD card as well as Anker’s new Nano Pro USB-C chargers, and Bose Bluetooth speakers now starting from $89, not to mention everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup

More on Pascal’s Wager:

An unprecedented hardcore Soulsborn-like title on mobile, Pascal’s Wager delivers an immersive, action fueled console quality game to be experienced anytime and anywhere! Pascal’s Wager is a dark fantasy style action role-playing game in which players take on the roles of four diverse characters who embark on an adventure in a world shrouded in a dark mist looking for the truth behind the light.

