Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch sees rare discount to $180, plus Luxe Fitness Tracker at $100

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer is returning to the Black Friday price at $50 off in order to mark the second-best discount to date. Coming within $1 of the all-time low, this is also the best we’ve seen since back in April of 2021. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

If a more traditional fitness tracker is going to cut it instead, Amazon is also now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95. Down from $150, you’re looking at an Amazon all-time low with 33% in savings attached that matches our previous Black Friday mention. This is also the first discount since and one of the only markdowns so far.

Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

As for other ways to upgrade your fitness tracking game that may not be more limited to the Samsung experience, you’ll currently find an assortment of other wearables on sale right here. Ranging from the latest from brands like Withings with its new ScanWatch discounted for the very first time new Amazon lows on the Fitbit Charge 5 and more, there are plenty of offerings up for grabs.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

