Garmin Lily monitors sleep, Pulse Ox, stress, and more at just $150 (Save $50)

Amazon is now discounting the Garmin Lily GPS Smartwatch to $149.99 shipped. Marking a return to the all-time low for one of the first times, this is the lowest since the holiday season at $50 off its usual $200 going rate. As one of the more recent additions to the Garmin fitness tracker lineup, the new Lily Smartwatch launched last year with an array of workout features packed into its circular design. Including the ability to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more into Apple Health, there’s also up to 5-day battery life and more. While the standard version rocks a sportier look, there’s also a more premium style that’s also $50 off today with a leather band in tow. Head below for more.

Speaking of the latest from Garmin, we’re also currently tracking a discount on its new Venu 2 smartwatch. Returning to an all-time low from its usual $400 going rate, you’ll find much of the same $50 in savings as noted above. You can learn more about how this model and its AMOLED display compares to the Lily above in our coverage, though the $350 sale price tag should help clue you in on what to expect from the experience.

If you’re more of a Fitbit fan, we’re tracking discounts across three of its latest releases right now, too. Not only is the Charge 5 up for grabs at a new Amazon low, but the flagship Versa 3 smartwatch is down to $180 alongside a rare discount on the Luxe fitness tracker at $100.

Garmin Lily Classic Smartwatch features:

Lily is the small and stylish smartwatch you’ve been waiting for. With a flick of your wrist or a tap of your finger, the stylish patterned lens lights up to reveal a bright touchscreen display that disappears when you’re done with it. Always be connected to what matters with call, text and email notifications right on your wrist.

