PDP’s Xbox and PlayStation LVL30 gaming headset nears Amazon low at $7 (53% off)

Amazon is offering the PDP LVL30 Xbox Wired Gaming Headset for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for PlayStation at the same price. Down from a $15 normal going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest that we’ve seen since the holidays when it fell to $5. Designed to be multi-functional, both of these headsets will work with any platform you plug them into thanks to the universal 3.5mm jack. The main difference is the colorways, with the Xbox being green-themed while the PlayStation model sports a blue design. Head below for more.
When it comes to gaming headsets, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets all things considered. In fact, the next gaming headset that comes close in price is $10 and doesn’t offer nearly as sleek of a design. It also doesn’t come from a well-known brand like PDP.
On the topic of low-cost PC peripherals, did you see the fully-mechanical tenkeyless gaming keyboard that’s on sale for $24 right now? We spotted the deal yesterday and it delivers $6 in savings from the normal going rate. On top of that, we have several other computer-related discounts in our dedicated guide, so be sure to swing by that page to see all the discounts we’ve found.
More on the PDP LVL30 Wired Gaming Headset:
- Can we worn on either ear. Works great with Xbox, Windows 10 PC, Mobile, Tablet, iPad, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, Streaming Devices
- Enables crystal clear voice quality to your friends, family or fellow gamers with less background & ambient noise. Flip-to-Mute Microphone on the fly when working from home or streaming
- Powerful 30mm speaker driver with 3.5mm connector for wired gameplay, chat support, call center, webinars, zoom, teams, online school & courses. Perfect for gamers office workers, customer service reps, students, and teachers
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!