PDP’s Xbox and PlayStation LVL30 gaming headset nears Amazon low at $7 (53% off)

Amazon is offering the PDP LVL30 Xbox Wired Gaming Headset for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for PlayStation at the same price. Down from a $15 normal going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest that we’ve seen since the holidays when it fell to $5. Designed to be multi-functional, both of these headsets will work with any platform you plug them into thanks to the universal 3.5mm jack. The main difference is the colorways, with the Xbox being green-themed while the PlayStation model sports a blue design. Head below for more.

When it comes to gaming headsets, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets all things considered. In fact, the next gaming headset that comes close in price is $10 and doesn’t offer nearly as sleek of a design. It also doesn’t come from a well-known brand like PDP.

On the topic of low-cost PC peripherals, did you see the fully-mechanical tenkeyless gaming keyboard that’s on sale for $24 right now? We spotted the deal yesterday and it delivers $6 in savings from the normal going rate. On top of that, we have several other computer-related discounts in our dedicated guide, so be sure to swing by that page to see all the discounts we’ve found.

More on the PDP LVL30 Wired Gaming Headset:

Can we worn on either ear. Works great with Xbox, Windows 10 PC, Mobile, Tablet, iPad, Mac, Chromebook, iPhone, Streaming Devices

Enables crystal clear voice quality to your friends, family or fellow gamers with less background & ambient noise. Flip-to-Mute Microphone on the fly when working from home or streaming

Powerful 30mm speaker driver with 3.5mm connector for wired gameplay, chat support, call center, webinars, zoom, teams, online school & courses. Perfect for gamers office workers, customer service reps, students, and teachers

