All-Clad’s premium 18/10 stainless steel oven probe thermometer falls to Amazon low at $20

Amazon is offering the All-Clad Stainless Steel Oven Probe Thermometer (T223) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $50 normal going rate direct from All-Clad, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. All-Clad is known for making high-quality kitchen appliances, accessories, and other products. Made of 18/10 stainless steel and measuring in both Fahrenheit as well as Celsius, this will be a fantastic addition to any kitchen. On top of that, there’s both a clock and timer on the display and there’s an audible alarm when the timer has finished. Plus, it’ll count up once the timer reaches zero so you know how long it’s been since the alarm went off. Head below for more.

Save nearly 50% extra when opting instead for Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer that’s available for $10.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s much more budget-focused then All-Clad’s option above, you’ll find Govee integrates Bluetooth here to monitor the temperature of a meal without being in the kitchen. However, you’re also sacrificing the quality and name that All-Clad is known for when it comes to kitchen gear, so do keep that in mind.

More on the All-Clad Oven Probe Thermometer:

Finest-quality, highly-brushed 18/10 stainless steel

Fahrenheit or Celsius mode

Clock and timer combined with LCD display features large, easy to read numerals

Audible alarm when time has finished and timer will begin to count up when time has elapsed

