Discounted gift cards up to 20% off: Lowe’s, Chipotle, H&M, Domino’s, more from $42.50

As part of its Shell Shocker deals, Newegg is offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 with free digital delivery. This is 10% off and some essentially free Lowe’s credit if you planned on spending at least this much there over the next few months or more. Considering most folks looking to get some DIY projects done this spring or beforehand will spend $100 or more on them, you might as well have some free credit in your pocket. Anyone who has spent some time in our constantly updated tools deal hub will know how pricey some of this stuff can be. But jump on this one quick as it tends to sell out fast. More gift card deals below.

More gift card deals:

We are also still tracking some discounted credit from adidas in our previous mention from late last month. go check out that offer to land $65 for $50 to put towards your next pair of runners or new adidas release. Then swing by our fashion deal hub for all of the most notable offers from plethora of your favorite brands.

More on Lowe’s gift cards:

Give the gift of home with a Lowe’s Gift Card — they have no fees, never expire, and make for the perfect gifts for homeowners and renters. They’re also ideal for those celebrating a wedding, a new home purchase or a birthday. The recipients will find a wide range of hardware, tools, appliances, lawn, garden, outdoor living, flooring and more to get the do-it-yourself home projects done from start to finish. Lowe’s also is a favorite of construction and maintenance contractors who require high quality and top name brands.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!