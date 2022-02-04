HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset sees all-time low at $58

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset for $57.95 shipped. Normally priced at $80, not only are you saving a solid 28% with this offer, but also scoring the all-time low price for this product that we’ve tracked. Upgrade your gaming set-up with this sleek wireless headset. Made with virtual 7.1 surround sound via HyperX software, you’ll be getting the clear sound you need while gaming. It’s immersive in-game audio and the lightweight comfort of the headset itself puts you easily into gaming mode and makes the experience riveting. Head over to our announcement coverage or official review for additional details or scroll below for more.

If you’re looking for a headset for a less expensive price tag, and are willing to miss out on a few features, then consider the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset for $38 on Amazon. Off the bat it is wired, meaning you won’t get the convenience of the last headset, but many other features are the same. With universal connectivity, realistic in game audio, and additionally a detachable mic adds to the benefits of this headset, while saving you a few bucks.

Be sure to check out some of the best game offers this week while taking your new headset for a spin. Some of the featured games include Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox for $10, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PSN for $15, Just Dance 2022 for $25, and much more.



More on the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset:

Experience wireless freedom and 7.1 surround sound at a good price. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a lightweight gaming headset with great sound quality in a durable package. Chat with friends and get clear team communication thanks to its noise-cancelling microphone. Get immersed in your entertainment with virtual 7.1 surround sound delivered through HyperX Ngenuity software. Adjust headphone volume with convenient onboard controls on the earcup and quickly silence yourself with the swivel-to-mute mic.

