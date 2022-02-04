Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $50, Ghostwire Tokyo, Persona 5 Strikers, more

In today’s best game deals, the highly-anticipated release of FromSoftware’s latest epic, Elden Ring, is coming quickly with a February 25, 2022 release date. And Newegg is now offering pre-orders on digital copies for Xbox at $49.99 using code EMCBP432 at checkout. Regularly $60, this is the first notable discount new have tracked on the console version and a great time to lock a digital copy in at a discount. It is still listed at $60 on Amazon across all platforms. Already touted by some as being the best FromSoftware Soulsbourne game yet, Newegg states that this pre-order is playable on day one and considering it’s a digital copy that should very well be the case. Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin have taken the Soulsbourne formula out into the open-world with Elden Ring, leaving long-time fans lucky enough to get early access about as excited as it gets with a new game release. Head below for more including Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-orders, Persona 5 Strikers, Oceanhorn 2, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

The Switch has now overtaken the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling console in history

Gameplay trailer gives in-depth look at Control LTM and Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Defiance

Apex Legends Defiance launch trailer gives us a glimpse at Mad Maggie’s abilities

Respawn is working on the next Jedi Fallen Order game as well as an FPS for the Star Wars universe

Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month

Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design

SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!