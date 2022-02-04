Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $50, Ghostwire Tokyo, Persona 5 Strikers, more

In today’s best game deals, the highly-anticipated release of FromSoftware’s latest epic, Elden Ring, is coming quickly with a February 25, 2022 release date. And Newegg is now offering pre-orders on digital copies for Xbox at $49.99 using code EMCBP432 at checkout. Regularly $60, this is the first notable discount new have tracked on the console version and a great time to lock a digital copy in at a discount. It is still listed at $60 on Amazon across all platforms. Already touted by some as being the best FromSoftware Soulsbourne game yet, Newegg states that this pre-order is playable on day one and considering it’s a digital copy that should very well be the case. Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin have taken the Soulsbourne formula out into the open-world with Elden Ring, leaving long-time fans lucky enough to get early access about as excited as it gets with a new game release. Head below for more including Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-orders, Persona 5 Strikers, Oceanhorn 2, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe PSN $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oceanhorn eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm eShop$22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Ori: The Collection Xbox $11.50 (Reg. $35)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Diablo II: Resurrected PSN$30 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Child of Light Ultimate eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Plus Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- PlayStation PSN Critics’ Choice Sale
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- EA SPORTS UFC 4 Xbox $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Knockout City Xbox $9 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale up to 80% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $16 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
The Switch has now overtaken the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling console in history
Gameplay trailer gives in-depth look at Control LTM and Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Defiance
Apex Legends Defiance launch trailer gives us a glimpse at Mad Maggie’s abilities
Get a look at Boba Fett in action as unreleased footage of Star Wars 1313 surfaces online
Respawn is working on the next Jedi Fallen Order game as well as an FPS for the Star Wars universe
Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month
Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design
SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!