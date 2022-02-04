KitchenAid’s attractive K150 Blender crushes ice in 10 seconds, now down at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid K150 Blender in matte black for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it fetches directly from KitchenAid, this is matching the Amazon all-time low outside of a stint at $75 last year. A perfect match to your other KitchenAid gear, it features the brand’s well-known aesthetics alongside three speed settings as well as a dedicated ice crushing mode (“half a tray of ice in 10 seconds”). It also features a soft start to pull ingredients into the blade properly along with a 48-ounce blending jar. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy where similar models with additional on-the-go cups go for $130 and up. More details below.

While it might not be quite as attractive to some, you can save an additional $10 with the Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender at $70. This one also doubles as a food processor, with the required accessories included in your purchase, alongside 7-speed touchpad controls, a 500-watt motor, and more.

Speaking of blenders, Vitamix has now extended this week’s flash sale for another day. That means you still have a chance to score its pro-grade Explorian model in manufacturer rectified condition with a 3-year warranty at $100 off the going rate. All of the details on this offer are waiting for you right here.

Browse through our home goods guide for even more kitchen deals.

More on the KitchenAid K150 Blender:

Crush ice in less than 10 seconds* and achieve your ideal taste, texture and consistency with the unique asymmetric blade that blends at four distinct angles, pulling ice into the center for powerful crushing. *Half tray of ice.

3 optimally-designed speeds for your perfect blend, plus an Ice-crush setting, for the versatility to create your perfect blend, no matter the ingredients.

Soft Start feature starts at the right speed – the motor automatically starts at a slower speed to pull ingredients into the blade, then quickly increases to the selected speed to avoid splatter.

