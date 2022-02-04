This dual dash camera records 4K/1080p with built-in GPS for $101 shipped (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Camera for $101.16 shipped. Down from $140, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since March of last year when it fell to $70 through an on-page coupon. This dash camera offers some high-end features including the ability to record 4K25 from the front camera and 1080p out of the rear. However, should you want 30FPS, then it can handle 1440p from the front while the rear captures 1080p25. There’s a 3-inch IPS touchscreen on the back for you to view footage and change settings, and the dash camera even connects to your phone over Wi-Fi to pull recordings when needed. There’s also a built-in GPS to capture speed, direction, and location when recording. Head below for more.

While this dash camera can handle up to 256GB microSD cards like Samsung’s new EVO Select Plus (check out our hands-on review), that’ll likely be overkill for most scenarios. Our recommended microSD card for you to grab is the SanDisk High Endurance 64GB option which comes in at just $12 on Amazon. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it’s also more than enough storage as the dash camera will overwrite old recordings whenever it gets full.

Of course, you could always opt instead for PNY’s 256GB microSD card that’s on sale for $30 right now. That’s within $1 of the Amazon low there and it normally goes for $38. However, don’t forget that SanDisk Extreme, WD, Samsung, and other portable SSDs are currently on sale from $60. With up to $180 in savings depending on the model you choose, now’s a great time to save on other portable storage options.

Kingslim D4 4K dual dash camera can simultaneously record videos in front 4K(2160p@25fps) and rear 1080P resolution, clearly capturing license plates and road signs. You can switch to front view in QHD 2.5K (2560×1440@30fps) and rear view in full HD 1080P (1920×1080@25fps) for daily video recording, capture QHD details to help restore the truth

