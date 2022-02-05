Take your shaving game to the next level with Viking’s grooming products from $8 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Viking Revolution (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its men’s grooming products priced from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is the Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit at $47.90. Down from $60, today’s deal saves 20% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at amazon in the past year. This kit includes everything you need to keep up with facial hair trimming, including 10 razor blades, a safety razor, stand, brush, shaving bowl, soap, pre shave oil, and an aftershave balm. All of this combines to deliver a luxurious experience that typical razors and shaving cream just can’t meet. Swing by Amazon’s landing page for more deals and then head below for additional information.

If you prefer to keep a beard going like myself, then consider picking up the Black Beard Shaping Tool. It’s a molded piece of plastic that allows you to either have a swooping or angled beard depending on your personal style. I use it every time I trim up and it helps me to keep a consistent look when shaving. Plus, it’s only $10, so how could you not add one to your setup?

More on the Viking Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit:

Perfect Holiday Gift For Men – Make any man extremely happy with Viking Revolution Safety Razor Shaving Kit. This luxury shaving kit for men is ideal as a gift for fathers, husbands, sons or any man for that matter.

Most Complete Kit- This kit contains everything one will need to keep their face silky smooth or just to trim up that beard nice and tight

