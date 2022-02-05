Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-empty base now $200 off at $300, more up to $240 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $299.99 shipped. Today’s deal not only saves 40%, but also marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Designed to help you “forget about vacuuming,” this robotic helper works with a self-emptying, bagless base that can hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris. It’s powerful enough to tackle debris small and large as well as pet hair. It uses a row-by-row methodic cleaning technique that goes room-by-room for whole-home coverage. Should your house be larger than the battery can do on a single charge, it’ll return to the base, power up, and the pick up where it left off. On top of that, it works with Alexa and Assistant for both automations as well as voice control. Head below for additional deals from $180.

More robot vacuum deals:

Don’t forget that Bissell’s carpet and upholstery Spot Pro cleaner is marked down to $145 at Amazon. Normally $175 or more, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon in well over a year.

More on the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum:

Deep-cleaning power to tackle large and small debris, and pet hair.

Methodically cleans row by row, room to room for complete coverage.

It returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

Capture dust, dander, and allergens.

Easily start cleaning with Google Assistant, Alexa, or one tap in the app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!