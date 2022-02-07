Bowflex’s Adjustable Kettlebell returns to holiday pricing for today only at $100 (Reg. $150+)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $199, it more typically fetches $150 these days and is now $50 off. This is $20 below the previous deal price and matching the Black Friday 2021 listing. Providing weights from 8- to 40-pounds, a simple turn of the top-mounted dial adjusts the weight of the kettlebell to your liking. It replaces up to six kettlebells with a single, more manageable unit including an “ergonomic” handle, molding the around metal plates, and access to “24 trainer-led exercises that focus on foundational kettlebell techniques.” Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If that’s still a bit pricey for your 2022 home gym setup, take a look at this Yes4All set. It sells for under $48 shipped and includes three 5- to 15-pound kettlebells. While they won’t be quite as scalable as you require more weight, there are several configurations available to meet various needs and will save you more than 50% over today’s lead deal option.

We are also now tracking some fresh deals on Echelon’s EX5 smart fitness bike at a new Amazon low. This popular connected exercise bike is among the more popular options out here that allows you to skip the Peloton tax and is now sitting at $299 off the going rate. You can get all of the details on this offer from yesterday’s coverage right here.

More on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell:

With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds

Rapidly switch from 1 exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises

Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells

Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength

Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!