Dick’s Sporting Goods Valentine’s Day Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

-
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off from $15

Dick’s Sporting Goods Valentine’s Day Flash Sale offers up to 50% off gifts they will love. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Mountain Hardwear, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Mountain Hardwear Summiter Down Jacket that’s currently priced at $80, which is $100 off the original rate. This waterproof style is perfect for winter weather and it’s available in several color options. It’s highly-packable making it a nice option for hiking, traveling, and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals on denim from just $17.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

Bass Pro Shops Bargain Cave offers up to 60% off North ...
Marmot End of Season Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds...
Nordstrom Rack Coat Flash Sale takes up to 70% off Cole...
J.Crew takes up to 50% off weekend-ready styles + extra...
L.L. Bean drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Pullovers,...
Eastbay takes 25% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, Unde...
Apex Legends’ Olympus map gets new POIs, expanded...
Fix a mini Swiss+Tech 7-in-1 multi-tool with flashlight...
Load more...
Show More Comments