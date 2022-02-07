Dick’s Sporting Goods Valentine’s Day Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Valentine’s Day Flash Sale offers up to 50% off gifts they will love. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Mountain Hardwear, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Mountain Hardwear Summiter Down Jacket that’s currently priced at $80, which is $100 off the original rate. This waterproof style is perfect for winter weather and it’s available in several color options. It’s highly-packable making it a nice option for hiking, traveling, and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals on denim from just $17.

