Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 10000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Battery $20, more

RAVPower is offering its 10000mAh 20W USB-C Portable Power Bank for $16 with $3.99 shipping when you use the code DNLB8 at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $36, you’d pay $40 for a comparable battery from Anker on Amazon right now. RAVPower’s battery here delivers 20W USB-C PD input and output to both recharge your iPhone quickly as well as get the power bank itself back up to 100% in as little time as possible. There’s also a USB-A port which features QuickCharge technology and can output up to 11W of power to various other devices.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Free yourself from the outlet for days with this lightweight and high-capacity charger. The 10000mAh battery provides up to 2.2 charges to your iPhone 12; other smartphone models can benefit from even more charges. Portable power bank ensures you stay mobile and can power up faster with impressive Power Delivery technology.

20W Total Output: 2 x 21700 built-in battery cells offer more power in a compact form, charging an iPhone X up to 2.5 times or a Samsung Galaxy S9 up to 2.5 times. Full Recharge in 3.5 Hours: Power up in just 3. 5 hours with the included USB-C to C cable connected to a USB-C power delivery wall charger

