SanDisk Ixpand wireless 15W USB-C charging bundle hits all-time low at $19 (Reg. $30) + more

Amazon is now offering some notable prices on SanDisk charging gear alongside the ongoing portable SSD deals. You can score the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger with a Quick Charge Adapter for $18.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we have seen this bundle up to the $33 or more price range over the last several months, it more typically goes for $30 and is now down at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Combining a 4.5-foot USB-C cable with a Quick Charge wall adapter and the Qi-wireless charging pad, it can deliver up to 15W of power to your compatible tech. Leveraging Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, it can charge through up to 5mm cases and features a soft-rubber ring to protect your smartphone and other gear from slipping off. Head below for more SanDisk charging gear deals.

Amazon is also offering the 128GB SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this at least $20 off the going rate, within about $7 of the all-time low we have only tracked once before, and the lowest total we can find. This provides up to 10W of juice in a Qi-enable charging pad form, but can also be used as a sort of home base storage and backup machine. It carries 128GB of storage to free up space on your devices using the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger app for iOS or Android. This model also “supports multiple backup profiles so you can share the charger with others in your family.”

We are also still tracking a number of affordable UGREEN charger deals at Amazon from $14. Just be sure top scope out the Twelve South Valentine’s Day event for some more rare offers on its latest solutions including the unique PowerPic alongside discounted iPhone cases, and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

More on the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger:

15W Qi-certified fast wireless charger for your Qi-compatible iPhone and Android phones. Delivers up to 15W of power.

Comes with SanDisk AC Adaptor featuring Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology and 4.5-foot (1.5m) USB Type-C cable.

Charging pad features a soft-rubber ring to protect phones from slipping.

Temperature control, foreign object detection and adaptive charging help keep your phone battery safe.

