CRAFTSMAN’s 8-gallon wet/dry shop vac can clean up almost anything at $40 or less

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 8-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vac for $39.98 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $37.98 shipped. Normally $60, you’d pay nearly $80 or more for similar models at Amazon and today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked. Designed with a 3.5HP motor, you’ll easily be able to suck up dust, liquid, or anything else with this wet/dry vacuum. You’ll also be able to convert this vacuum from sucking to blowing in order to quickly expel dust and other stuff from your workshop with ease. Head below for more.

The perfect pair with a new shop vac is a dust separator if you’re planning to use it in a woodshop like I do. This one from TayTools is available for $23 on Amazon, and sets on top of a 5-gallon bucket to collect dust and keep it out of the vacuum’s chamber. Not only does it do that, but your vacuum’s filter will last longer since the majority of dust will be trapped in a 5-gallon bucket instead of running through the main system.

Of course, you can further expand your DIY abilities by picking up a 2-pack of Milwaukee M12 batteries. Right now the 6Ah/3Ah bundle is on sale for $119, down from its normal $179 going rate. This $60 savings would be the perfect way to buy both tools above, allowing you to easily add extra batteries and dust collection to your shop.

More on the CRAFTSMAN 8-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum:

The Craftsman 8-gallon wet/dry vacuum can handle the toughest jobs around the house, garage, or shop. The 3.5 peak HP† motor makes cleanup easy, whether it’s dust collection in the shop or liquid spills at home. The balanced top handle design and durable, wide stance casters provide stable transportation during and after use. Turning this vacuum into a blower to remove debris from your yard or garage could not be easier – all it takes is a simple conversion.

