MSI’s GE66 Raider RTX 3070 gaming laptop with 1440p 240Hz display now $297 off (New low)

Amazon is offering the MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $2,003.06 shipped. Down from its $2,300 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is one of the first major price drops that we’ve tracked. Designed for taking your gaming on the go thanks to its 240Hz 1440p display that’s powered by the RTX 3060 graphics card. Not sure if the RTX 3070 can handle 1440p 240Hz? Well, most games should run at that level easily, though you might have to turn the settings back a bit from ultra in some newer titles. On top of that, you’ll find an 11th Generation i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Head below for more.

Pick up the ASUS ROG Strix G15 and save some cash. It offers an RTX 3050 instead of 3070, and the display takes a step back to 1080p 144Hz as well. However, considering it comes in at $995, you’ll save nearly $1,010 from today’s lead deal while still getting a solid on-the-go gaming experience.

If the 1TB of storage included here isn’t enough, then you can pick up a spare 1TB NVMe drive for $80 today. The WD SN550 NVMe drive is a great upgrade for your system and can work in tandem with the existing 1TB SSD thanks to MSI building two M.2 slots into this laptop. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

More on the MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop:

Visual Prowess: The 15.6” 240Hz QHD display delivers true-to-life images with a high refresh rate so you can see every frame of the game.

Redefined Power: The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance to take on any games and applications with ease.

Supercharged Graphics: The MSI GE66 Raider is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, take on today’s most popular games with these performance graphics.

