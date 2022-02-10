Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 2-pack tempered glass screen protectors $6, more

TechMatte (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of amFilm iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini tempered glass screen protector discounts with the code W8JMZUQN at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regardless of whether you own an iPhone 13/Pro, mini, or Pro Max, applying the promotional code will redeem the discounted price of $5.99 each. Normally $12, depending on the model you choose, if you don’t have a tempered glass screen protector on your smartphone, this 50% discount marks a return to our last mention and makes it simple to finally pick one up. Ready to protect your iPhone’s display from damage, these tempered glass sheets are a great way to prevent scratches as well as some cracks, depending on the drop. Plus, with two in the package, if one gets damaged it’s easy to just swap to the other.

Trusted Brand: Over 5 Million users worldwide trust amFilm to protect their iPhones. Protect your iPhone 13/pro screen with us! amFilm tempered glass screen protector is specifically designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″ Display, 2021), Compatible with most phone cases. Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity Highly durable, and scratch resistant glass screen protector- surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. Includes: 3x iPhone 13 / 13 pro Screen Protector Tempered GLASS, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers

