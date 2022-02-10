Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds now $149 in latest refurb sale (Up to $131 off) + more

The official Bose website is now taking an extra $50 off its already marked down refurbished gear with code SAVE50 at checkout. One standout here is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds down at $149 shipped. Regularly $280 new at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention at up to $131 off the going rate on a new set and the best we can find. Alongside the world class Bose refurbishment program (the same warranty as a new product), it also ships with a risk-free 90-day guarantee. Otherwise, you’re looking at a brilliant pair of wireless in-ear audio solutions with Bose’s lauded active noise cancellation in tow and up to 18-hours of runtime with the included charging case. They also feature an IPX4 water-resistance rating to support your workouts and inclement weather as well as simple touch controls that allow you to switch to Aware mode with a quick double tap. Check out our launch coverage for more details. More Bose deals below.

Be sure to browse through the Bose refurbished sale page here for even more deals eligible for the code above. You’ll find additional earbud models as well as its smart glasses and the Bose Sleepbuds II. Also now available at $149 shipped with today’s promo code, the Sleepbuds provide a novel way to get a better night’s rest at one of the best prices we have tracked. They currently sell for $249 at Amazon and typically are in the $179 range in refurbished condition.

Prefer to stick with Apple’s in-ear buds? The latest-model AirPods 3 are still down at $150 shipped via Amazon, which is the second-best price we have tracked since release. All fo the details on this offer can be found in our previous coverage alongside even more Apple deals in our dedicated hub.

More on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds:

Better sound begins with better silence. That’s why we engineered QuietComfort Earbuds with the world’s most effective noise cancelling and high-fidelity audio, plus StayHear Max tips for extra comfort. Because when you eliminate distractions, your music takes centerstage, and so does your passion. Roller skating, street art, woodworking — and every other thing that makes you, you. It’s an experience you won’t find in any other wireless earbud.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!