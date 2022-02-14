Owlet’s treat-dispensing smart pet cam in both colorways drops to $85 shipped (Reg. $120+)

The official Owlet Amazon storefront is now offering its Home Smart Dog Camera with treat tossing for $84.99 shipped in both colorways. Regularly $140 direct from Owlet, it typically sells for closer to $120 at Petco and Walmart with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This is up to $55 off but more like $35 under the next best prices while matching the all-the low on the blue colorway (within $9 of the all-time low in black). You’re looking at the ability to bring up 1080p feeds of your pups directly on your smart devices alongside night vision, 2-way audio, and remote treat-tossing from wherever you might be. Add in the motion detection and barking notifications and you’re looking at a feature-rich solution for keeping an eye on your furry besties. Rated 4+ stars at Petco. More details below.

If the pet-specific features aren’t of interest to you, something like the much more affordable YI smart home camera might do the trick. This one sells for just $25 Prime shipped and will provide 1080p feeds of your pets from just about anywhere. Just don’t expect to be able to toss them a treat or tell them a story while you’re away.

For something more in the home security category, dive into this morning’s price drops on the Anker eufy cams. There are several options on tap starting from $70 with deep smart home functionality and integration including a new all-time low on the SoloCam S40 as well as a great price on the floodlight variant and more. Browse through everything right here.

More on the Owlet Home Smart Dog Camera:

Easy set up: Unpack -> Plug in to power outlet -> Download the APP (iOS, Android and Amazon App Store -> Add Device and Connect to WiFi. Now, enjoy your new Smart Dog Camera

FUN and Interactive TREAT DISPENSER & TOSSING: Have fun time with tossing a treat to your dog(s) via the APP. Move fun? You even could have your recording voice via APP when tossing a treat. Let your dog(s) feel you are around while you are away from your home.

1080P Camera and Auto Night Vision: you can see your pet clearly day and night. With live HD video streaming to monitor your pet anytime when you are on the go

