Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver with 14-length comb now $50 for today only (Reg. $80)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver System (QP6520/70) for $49.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Today’s offer is nearly 40% off the regular $80 price tag, $29 below Amazon’s listing, and the best we can find. OneBlade shavers are among the most popular out there in the big-brand electric category and this is the pro version with a a versatile 14-length comb (0.4 to 10mm) to maintain the perfect shave. Features include wet/dry shaving, dual-sided blades for dual direction trimming, a pivoting head to match the contours of your face, and 90-minutes of wireless operation after a 1-hour charge. It also comes with a travel pouch as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the length comb isn’t of interest here, check out the base model Philips Norelco OneBlade at $35 via Amazon. This one provides up to 40 minutes of wireless shave time and includes less comb options (three different lengths), but if that’s all you need there’s plenty of savings to be had taking this route.

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro:

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro hybrid electric trimmer and shaver, QP6520/70 (14 length comb) Rechargeable OneBlade Pro can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair. Trim it down – attach the 14 length precision comb for a fast and even trim in all the right places. Edge it up – dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style easier than ever before. Shave it off – fast moving cutter to shave long hair, but not too close so your skin stays comfortable.

