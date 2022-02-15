Rest your iPhone 13 on one of elago’s MS MagSafe charging hubs starting at $9

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its MS MagSafe charging hubs, with the new 3-in-1 Station at $19.94 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, today’s offer marks one of the very first price cuts, amounts to 20% in savings, and is a new all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to the elago lineup, its new Charging Hub Trio seeks to streamline your nightstand with a 3-in-1 design. Sporting a silicone build, there’s mainly a slot for one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers alongside an Apple Watch dock and place to stow AirPods Pro, as well as the new AirPods 2. Built-in cable management delivers a clean look for your bedside table or desk. Dive into our launch coverage, and then head below for more from $9.

Alongside the 3-in-1 model above, elago is also marking down a selection of its other MagSafe-compatible charging stations. Delivering much of the same silicone builds as noted above, these come in all kinds of form-factors for topping off your Apple kit. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupons where applicable in order to take advantage of the noted price tags.

elago 3-in-1 MS Trio 1 Charging Hub features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms trio 2 charging hub – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone in need of an all-in-one charging solution! After an easy installation process, the ms trio 2 holds your phone compatible with magsafe and charges it; it also has charging spaces that are compatible with airpods 3 and airpods pro and compatible with apple watch. The hub was designed to be a great complement to the chargers, making it as aesthetic as it is functional.

