Our exclusive discount drops this corded Greenworks electric snow blower down to $153

Helping you tackle any remaining snowstorms this winter, Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its 13A 20-inch Corded Electric Snow Blower. Right now, applying code 9TO5TOYS20 at checkout will drop the price down to $152.99 shipped. Normally fetching upwards of $230, it just dropped to $190 with today’s offer taking off an additional 20%. Not only is that $13 below our previous mention, but also a new all-time low, as well. Marking one of the brand’s first forays into the world of more winter-ready tools, its recent corded electric snow blower just launched at the end of last year. Arriving with a 20-inch deck, this is more than capable of clearing off the driveway, sidewalks, and patios. It is able to throw snow 20-feet off to the side and is powered by a 13A motor with a pair of LED lights to complete the package.

Greenworks is a favorite here around these parts at 9to5Toys, and today’s lead deal is as good as it gets to ditch shovels for the remainder of the year. Fully embracing a gas- and oil-free design, you will have to plug this electric snow blower into a wall outlet in order to power the experience. Though that sure beats having to shovel everything out by hand. Especially with a new all-time low to be had.

Greenworks 20-inch Electric Snow Blower features:

13 amp motor delivers powerful results for gas alternative ; Dual LED lightsfor greater visibility any time of the day

Adjustable 180 degree directional chute makes snow throwing manageable ; Easy electric start for hassle free operation

Discharge snow up to 20-feet. 7-inch wheels for greater mobility

Only works on 120 volts ; 20-inch clearing path and 10-inch clearing depth

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!