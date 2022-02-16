Save 45% on this battery-powered smart outdoor camera with solar panel at $49.50

Soliom Solar Security (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Wi-Fi Outdoor Security Camera for $49.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code DUFSLT2X at checkout. This 45% discount drops the camera from its normal $90 going rate to one of the best prices we’ve seen all-time. You’ll find that this camera has a built-in rechargeable battery that allows it to work for up to a year without any sunlight. However, during sunny days the solar panel will charge the battery back to 100% and make sure that you’re ready for the clouds to come once again. It connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network and can function without any wires for a convenient experience all around. Plus, with a 1080p sensor, this camera uses a built-in LED spotlight for color night vision as well. Head below for additional details.

Opt instead for the Wyze Cam v3 at Amazon for $36. Coming in at $13.50 below today’s lead deal, the Wyze Cam v3 offers night vision thanks to a Starlight-enabled sensor. On top of that, it’s weather-resistant, though the camera doesn’t have a built-in battery or solar panel. However, the Wyze Cam v3 is the perfect indoor camera to keep an eye on things around your house or maybe on a porch for outdoor monitoring.

If you don’t mind ditching the weather-resistant design and Starlight color night vision sensor of the Wyze Cam or the solar panel of Soliom, then opting for TP-Link’s 2-pack of indoor cameras instead would be a great idea since the bundle is still available for $35 from its normal $50 going rate.

More ont he Soliom Solar Wi-Fi Outdoor Camera:

Solar Security Cameras Outdoor Battery Powered: SOLOIM B10 solar outdoor camera has built in 14400mAh rechargeable battery,the battery security camera can work without power cables for a sudden blackout,connecting the 3.5W solar panel for 365 days continuous working,it’s an ideal all-in-one wireless security camera system with all necessory tools and accessories in the package

