Satechi takes 20% off its entire collection of Apple accessories in Presidents’ Day sale

Heading into Presidents’ Day weekend, Satechi is now launching its latest 20% off sale. Discounting its entire sitewide collection of chargers, Mac accessories, and other gear for your Apple set, you’ll need to apply code PRESIDENT20 to lock-in the savings. Free shipping is available in orders over $40. Our top pick is the new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $96. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date at $24 off. This has only been beaten by the Black Friday offer back in November, too. Sporting a 3-in-1 design, this charging station arrives with MagSafe as a centerpiece thanks to the 7.5W magnetic mount. That’s then supplemented by an integrated Apple Watch charging dock as well as a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and the like, both of which are built into the streamlined base. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, and you’ll find even more highlights from the sale down below.

Satechi Presidents’ Day sale highlights:

Though if none of these highlights are quite what your setup needs, be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the Satechi Presidents’ Day sale. Ranging from its latest Mac and iPhone accessories to other chargers, the 20% in savings go quite a long way.

Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Keep all your devices charged and organized in one place with the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. Featuring wireless charging support for all your Apple devices to quickly power your iPhone 13 (7.5W), Apple Watch (2.5W), and AirPods Pro (5W) simultaneously, so they are charged and ready whenever you are.

